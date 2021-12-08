DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 42,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLHC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

