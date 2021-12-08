Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Dock has a total market cap of $58.45 million and $18.44 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00382921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00228202 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 867,167,317 coins and its circulating supply is 739,296,523 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

