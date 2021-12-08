Dogecoin Price Down 13.8% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion and $956.60 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00323664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,440,236,686 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.