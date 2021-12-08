DOGGY Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and $6.34 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,470,342 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

