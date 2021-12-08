Doki Doki Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $81,690.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $43.82 or 0.00086781 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $81,690.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

