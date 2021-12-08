DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.
Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 2,606,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.