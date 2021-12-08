DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 2,606,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.79.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

