DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post sales of $91.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Several research firms have commented on DDI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

