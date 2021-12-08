DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post sales of $91.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.
Several research firms have commented on DDI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of DDI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
