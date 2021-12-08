Douglas W. Schnitzer Purchases 317,525 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer acquired 317,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,195. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

