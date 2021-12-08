Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Dover worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $172.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

