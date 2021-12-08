Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 14,892 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DOCS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

