Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 14,892 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DOCS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
