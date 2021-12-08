DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.84. 360,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,112,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

