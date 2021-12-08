Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.71. 167,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 420,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

