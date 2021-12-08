DSLA Protocol Hits Market Cap of $33.41 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and $764,552.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,450,235 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

