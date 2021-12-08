DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

