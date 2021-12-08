DuckDaoDime Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $473,778.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $24.04 or 0.00048166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.18 or 0.08722262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.79 or 1.00195369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.