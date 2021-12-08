Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.38 million.
Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 675,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
