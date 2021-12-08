Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.38 million.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 675,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

