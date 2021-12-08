Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. 1,108,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,977. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

