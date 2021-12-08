DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $86,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

