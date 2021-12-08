DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $2.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

