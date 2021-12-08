Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $19,297,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ASAN stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Yale University acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

