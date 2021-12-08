Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 500,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

