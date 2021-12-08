Dye & Durham Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.20.

Shares of DND opened at C$46.77 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$33.52 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

