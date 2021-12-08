Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of DYNDF stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

