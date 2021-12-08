Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of DYNDF stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

