Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $3.01. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 21,374 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

