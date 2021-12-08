Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $3.01. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 21,374 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
