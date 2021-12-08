Dynamic (DYN) One Day Volume Hits $185.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.80 or 0.08797633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00322544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00934931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00080254 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00409678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00288522 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

