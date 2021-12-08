Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $126,389.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $74,096.78 and approximately $126,389.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00347026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010846 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.36 or 0.01447486 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,849 coins and its circulating supply is 396,243 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

