Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.99. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.