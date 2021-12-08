E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,426 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 247,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

