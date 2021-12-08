E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Up 2.1%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 66,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 250,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The company has a market cap of C$139.41 million and a PE ratio of -25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 23.33 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

