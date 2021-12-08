Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.50

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 155668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

