East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $58,936,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 207.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

