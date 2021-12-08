Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,818. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

