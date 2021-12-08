eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00324476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000091 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

