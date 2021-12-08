Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.59. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

