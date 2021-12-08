Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.00 and last traded at C$127.00, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$713.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$123.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

