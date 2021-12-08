EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.28. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 63,828 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of EcoSynthetix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,539. Also, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$558,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,424 shares in the company, valued at C$638,485.92.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

