Eden (EDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,194.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,194.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

