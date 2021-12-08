EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 1,613 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,590. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $276.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

