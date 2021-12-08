EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 21,787 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.