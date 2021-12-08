EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 469 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.12. 10,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $659.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

