EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $711.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,013. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.09. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

