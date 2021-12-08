EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 9,210 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 405,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.