EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys Shares of 46,329 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $499,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,404. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

