EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.31. 7,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,318. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.79.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

