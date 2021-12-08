EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.90.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.56. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,021. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.07 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

