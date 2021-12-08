EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $645.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.60. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

