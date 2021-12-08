EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

NYSE:BX traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.61. 179,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.