EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,749. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

