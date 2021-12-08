EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,431. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $347.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.39 and a 200 day moving average of $297.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

